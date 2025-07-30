N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,106,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

