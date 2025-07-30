N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 142,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

