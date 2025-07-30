N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

