N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.50. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

