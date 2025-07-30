National Grid (LON:NG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,052 ($14.05) and last traded at GBX 1,054.50 ($14.08). Approximately 3,961,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062 ($14.18).

National Grid Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.01.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 55.60 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Grid had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Grid plc will post 66.9851952 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About National Grid

In related news, insider John Pettigrew sold 165,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.40), for a total value of £1,784,413.40 ($2,383,030.72). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 93,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.40), for a total value of £1,006,593.28 ($1,344,275.21). Insiders bought a total of 55,721 shares of company stock valued at $59,007,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.