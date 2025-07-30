Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,100,233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,269,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $185,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

