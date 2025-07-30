NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Head to Head Comparison

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewJersey Resources and Sempra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewJersey Resources $1.80 billion 2.54 $289.77 million $4.12 11.05 Sempra Energy $13.19 billion 4.02 $2.86 billion $4.55 17.85

Profitability

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NewJersey Resources. NewJersey Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sempra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares NewJersey Resources and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewJersey Resources 20.03% 16.95% 5.48% Sempra Energy 22.15% 8.55% 3.24%

Volatility & Risk

NewJersey Resources has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NewJersey Resources and Sempra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewJersey Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sempra Energy 0 6 7 0 2.54

NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus target price of $51.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Sempra Energy has a consensus target price of $80.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given NewJersey Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NewJersey Resources is more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of NewJersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Sempra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NewJersey Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sempra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NewJersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NewJersey Resources pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sempra Energy pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewJersey Resources has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Sempra Energy has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. NewJersey Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats NewJersey Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewJersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates clean energy projects, including commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Indiana. The Energy Services segment maintains and operates natural gas transportation and storage capacity contracts, as well as provides physical wholesale energy, retail energy and energy management services in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in invests in energy-related ventures. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; sales and installation of appliances; offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services; and holds commercial real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County. As of December 31, 2023, it offered electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. This segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. As of December 31, 2023, it serves a population of 21 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated electricity transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2023, its transmission system included 18,298 circuit miles of transmission lines; 1,257 transmission and distribution substations; interconnection to 173 third-party generation facilities totaling 54,277 MW; and distribution system included approximately 4.0 million points of delivery and consisted of 125,116 miles of overhead and underground lines. The Sempra Infrastructure segment develops, builds, operates, and invests in energy infrastructure to help enable the energy transition in North American markets and worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in May 2023. Sempra was incorporated in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.