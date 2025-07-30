Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $189.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,044. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

