Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,141 shares in the company, valued at $551,339.73. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $189.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.60. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $192.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

