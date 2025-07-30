Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.52.

Shares of NXT opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,460.90. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 189.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Nextracker by 719.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

