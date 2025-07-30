Norden Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,073 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

