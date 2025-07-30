Norden Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $363.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

