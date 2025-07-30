Norden Group LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $45,306,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
