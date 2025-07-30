Norden Group LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $45,306,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $128.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.