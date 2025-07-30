North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $15.13 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

