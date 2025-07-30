North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $36,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

