North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $587.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.