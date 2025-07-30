North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,838,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after buying an additional 265,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,182,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,997,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,742,000 after purchasing an additional 933,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,004.25. The trade was a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

