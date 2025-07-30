North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,285 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

