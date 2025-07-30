NorthRock Partners LLC Has $57.11 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $764,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandi LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $568,943,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $587.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.