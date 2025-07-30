NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 31,819 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,819 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

