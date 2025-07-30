Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,980 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,788,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 159,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

