Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 333,921 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,289,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 346,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.6%

METC stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -259.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.