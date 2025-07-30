Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,941,673 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,941,673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 719.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 198,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 235,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of IRWD opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

