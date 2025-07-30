Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $40,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

