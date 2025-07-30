Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 200,000 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 2.5% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

