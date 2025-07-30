Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 3,674 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

