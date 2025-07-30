Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,200,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,994,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 321,612 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 169,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 76,450 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

