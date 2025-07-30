Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,836,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,897,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,364,000 after purchasing an additional 206,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

