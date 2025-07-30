Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 825 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after acquiring an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,873,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 68,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.07. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

