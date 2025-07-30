Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 166.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.