Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.04. 2,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.