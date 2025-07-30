Portland Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,274,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384,285 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,074,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.