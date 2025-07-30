Portland Financial Advisors Inc Has $232,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.20. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

