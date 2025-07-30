Portland Financial Advisors Inc Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

