Portland Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,730 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.0% of Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,619,000 after purchasing an additional 500,835 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

