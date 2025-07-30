Portland Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Portland Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Portland Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,177,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

