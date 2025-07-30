Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

