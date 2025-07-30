Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,818 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,355.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 164,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

