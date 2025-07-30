Private Advisor Group LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

JPUS opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $101.63 and a twelve month high of $124.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $379.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

