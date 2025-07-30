Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 496.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CQQQ opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

