Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $483,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,256,000 after buying an additional 752,397 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,741,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,057,000 after buying an additional 205,522 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after buying an additional 809,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

