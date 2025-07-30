Q3 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Issued By DA Davidson

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.80. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 143.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

