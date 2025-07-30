Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RMBS. Wall Street Zen raised Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Rambus stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $6,614,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 416,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

