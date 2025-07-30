Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

