RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $385.61 and last traded at $385.62. 184,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 155,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.37.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
