RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 107,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 50,796 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Wall Street Zen lowered RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 151,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

RE/MAX Profile

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.