REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $31.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.
A number of research firms have commented on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, June 9th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 100.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
