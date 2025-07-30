REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $31.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research firms have commented on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 163.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 100.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

