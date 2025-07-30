RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.00. 1,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.09.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

