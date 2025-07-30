RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Position Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.08 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

