Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

